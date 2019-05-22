China Daily holds training for journalists from about 20 countries, including Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

China Daily, an English-language daily newspaper published in China, has launched a training for media representatives from 19 countries, including Azerbaijan.

A reporter of the Baku-based News.Az agency is among those who joined the training.

On May 21, the organizers arranged a trip of the foreign journalists to tea plantations and a tea factory in Changsha, the capital of central China’s Hunan province. The foreign journalists were given detailed information about the traditions of tea production in China. They bought some products at tea shops in the city.

A photo was taken at the end of the trip.

News.Az

