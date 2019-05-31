China Daily organizes fellowship program for journalists from about 20 countries, including Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

China Daily, an English-language daily newspaper published in China, has organized the "Dongfang Fellowship" Program for media representatives from 19 countries, including Azerbaijan.

Our reporter shared his impression of the training.

“It was an excellent trip which allowed all participants to receive valuable information and gain important experience in every respect. I have never been to China, and this trip opened up a great opportunity for me to get a deeper knowledge of the country’s culture and traditions. Our trip started from the Beijing-based University of International Business and Economics (UIBE). Interesting lectures delivered there allowed us to broaden our knowledge of China,” he said.

On May 21, the organizers arranged a trip of the foreign journalists to tea plantations and a tea factory in Changsha, the capital of central China’s Hunan province. The foreign journalists were given detailed information about the traditions of tea production in China. They bought some products at tea shops in the city.

"The final destination was Shanghai city. We also participated in lectures which were truly intriguing. We also visited the Shanghai Tower, the world’s second tallest building. I am planning to write a short story about our whole journey. I would like to thank Mrs. Yao Nini and Peter, as well as China Daily team, for their kind attitude. I would like to invite them to my country, Azerbaijan," he added.

News.Az

