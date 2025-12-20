China envoy pushes Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s special envoy for Asian affairs, Deng Xijun, visited Phnom Penh this week to urge Cambodia and Thailand to de-escalate their ongoing border clashes, Cambodia’s foreign ministry said Saturday.

The visit comes as both the U.S. and China are working to bring the two countries back to a ceasefire ahead of a special ASEAN meeting on Monday. Fighting along the disputed border has killed around 60 people and displaced over half a million since hostilities resumed, ending the ceasefire previously brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Deng reaffirmed that China remains committed to facilitating dialogue between Cambodia and Thailand and promoting a peaceful resolution. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that Washington is cautiously optimistic that both nations could comply with the ceasefire by early next week.

