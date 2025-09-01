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Thailand Cambodia
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Thailand and Cambodia are set to hold rare high-level talks on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines, as a fragile ceasefire continues to hold following deadly border clashes last year.07 May 2026-11:41
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Cambodia has expressed deep regret over the possibility that Thailand may unilaterally withdraw from a maritime memorandum of understanding (MoU), according to a statement from Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation released on Saturday.25 Apr 2026-11:32
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China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed hope for improved relations between Thailand and Cambodia following recent border tensions, according to the Thai government.24 Apr 2026-10:21
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Thailand accused Cambodia on Tuesday of violating a 10-day-old truce after cross-border mortar fire reportedly wounded a Thai soldier.06 Jan 2026-11:41
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A renewed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia over border clashes has passed the 72-hour mark, the initial target for stabilizing the conflict, but no updates have been provided on the planned release of 18 Cambodian soldiers detained since July.30 Dec 2025-12:39
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Thailand’s army on Monday accused Cambodia of violating a recently signed ceasefire agreement by flying more than 250 drones into Thai territory, following weeks of deadly border clashes between the two neighbors.29 Dec 2025-14:59
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The foreign ministers of China, Cambodia, and Thailand reached a three-point consensus during a trilateral meeting held Monday in Yuxi City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.29 Dec 2025-14:09
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