China evacuates over 479 citizens from Iran

⁠More than 470 ⁠Chinese citizens have ⁠been evacuated from Iran since the US and Israeli strikes began, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The spokesperson also reiterated China’s call for “security and stability” in the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters, emphasising its importance to global trade.

News.Az