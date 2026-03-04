Iran's IRGC claims full control of Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that it has full control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for oil and gas, warning that vessels attempting to pass through the waterway could face damage from missiles or stray drones.

“Currently, the Strait of Hormuz is under the complete control of the Islamic Republic’s Navy,” said Mohammad Akbarzadeh, an official in the Guards’ naval forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US Navy was prepared to escort oil tankers through the strategically important Gulf shipping corridor.

News.Az