China expels three Philippine aircraft for illegal airspace intrusion

China’s military says it drove three Philippine aircraft from over the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on February 20. Photo: Reuters

China's PLA has expelled three Philippine aircraft after they illegally intruded into Chinese airspace near the Nansha Qundao islands.

"On February 20, two C-208 aircraft and one N-22 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force illegally intruded into the airspace near the islands and reefs of China's Nansha Qundao. The Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command monitored the whole process, warned and expelled them," said Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesperson for Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command (STC), in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson pointed out that recently, in disregard of the facts, the Philippines has repeatedly smeared and hyped up China's legitimate and lawful rights protection actions. On February 18, a Philippine C-208 aircraft illegally intruded into the territorial airspace of China's Huangyan Dao, altered its flight altitude capriciously by descending 920 meters in 218 seconds, and deliberately crossed through the flight level of China's normal patrol helicopter at close range in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, which was very prone to triggering unpredictable accidents at sea and in the air.

"The Philippine side even made false accusation against China by calling China's actions 'dangerous'," said the spokesperson, adding that the Philippines initially provoked the trouble, then distorted the truth, and attempted to peddle its illegal claims.

"We solemnly warn the Philippine side that such clumsy tactics are doomed to fail. The troops of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command will remain on high alert to resolutely defend China's national sovereignty and security, as well as the peace and stability in the South China Sea," the spokesperson stressed.

News.Az