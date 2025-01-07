Yandex metrika counter

China introduces guidelines for national unified market

  • World
  • Share
China introduces guidelines for national unified market
Photo: Getty Images

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, released new testing guidelines on Tuesday aimed at establishing a national unified market.

Local governments are not allowed to implement preferential investment policies for finance, tax, prices, land, resources and the environment that break through the national bottom lines, a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

China will also ban and correct profit-seeking law enforcement and judicial actions according to law, the statement added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      