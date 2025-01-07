China introduces guidelines for national unified market

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, released new testing guidelines on Tuesday aimed at establishing a national unified market.

Local governments are not allowed to implement preferential investment policies for finance, tax, prices, land, resources and the environment that break through the national bottom lines, a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. China will also ban and correct profit-seeking law enforcement and judicial actions according to law, the statement added.

News.Az