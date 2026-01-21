China-Kyrgyzstan trade reaches $27.2 billion record

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade between China and Kyrgyzstan has reached a new record of $27.2 billion, according to Liu Jiangping, the Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

She said that trade and economic cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan is demonstrating particularly strong momentum. Kyrgyzstan is currently China's second-largest trading partner in Central Asia, and bilateral trade accounts for approximately a quarter of China's total trade with the region, News.Az reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

In 2025, trade between China and Kyrgyztsan reached USD 27.2 billion, an increase of 20% year-on-year and another historic high. This growth rate was the highest in Central Asia. Imports from Kyrgyzstan increased by 86%, and the trade balance between the two countries continues to improve.

It is noted that the trade and economic departments of China and Kyrgyzstan are actively implementing the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries. In particular, negotiations on the Agreement on Trade in Services and Investment between China and Kyrgyzstan are accelerating, which should lay a more solid institutional foundation for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador emphasized that, from this new historical starting point, China stands ready to move forward with Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries, strengthening the alignment of China's Fifteenth Five-Year Plan with the national development strategies of its partners, consistently shaping the "China-Central Asia Spirit," and making efforts to implement the practical results of summits in this format.

