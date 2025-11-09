Yandex metrika counter

China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket -VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket -VIDEO
Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua

China on Sunday launched the Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two technical experiment satellites onboard, News.Az informs via Xinhua.

The rocket blasted off at 11:32 am (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      