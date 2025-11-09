China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket -VIDEO
Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua
China on Sunday launched the Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two technical experiment satellites onboard, News.Az informs via Xinhua.
The rocket blasted off at 11:32 am (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone near the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.