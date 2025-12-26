Yandex metrika counter

China launches Long March-8A with internet satellites - VIDEO

China launches Long March-8A with internet satellites - VIDEO
China successfully launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Friday from its southern island province of Hainan, placing a new group of internet satellites into space.

The rocket lifted off at 7:26 a.m. Beijing Time from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to authorities, it carried the 17th group of low-orbit internet satellites, which were successfully deployed into their designated orbit.


