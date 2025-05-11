China launches satellites to monitor earth's electromagnetic field

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has successfully launched the Yaogan-40-02 satellite group to monitor the Earth's electromagnetic field, News.Az informs via China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

As specified on its page on the social network WeChat, the launch was carried out using the CZ-6A carrier rocket (Changzheng-6-ei) at 21:27 Beijing time (16:27 Moscow time) from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome (northern Shanxi Province). For the Long March series rockets, this is the 574th launch.

The modified two-stage CZ-6A is 50 m long and runs on environmentally friendly fuel - a mixture of kerosene and liquid oxygen. The rocket was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Space Flight Technology jointly with CASC, is equipped with four solid-fuel boosters and is capable of launching about 6.5 tons of payload into sun-synchronous orbit (500 km). Unlike the CZ-6, it has an extended first stage, the diameter of which is the same as the second (3.35 m). This is the 27th mission for carriers of this type and the 4th this year.

