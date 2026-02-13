Giant sinkhole devours road in Shanghai
A massive sinkhole suddenly engulfed a large section of a roadway in Shanghai, China, as seen in viral footage that sparked both conspiracy theories and skepticism, given the city’s history of similar incidents.
The sinkhole swallowed a large section of roadway. The collapse reportedly struck at the intersection of Qixin Road and Li'an Road in Shanghai's Minhang District on the morning of February 12, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
It stemmed from a water leak reported the previous day, February 11, during shield tunneling for the new Jiamin Metro Line at the Qixin Road station.
Shanghai Shentie Investment Co., the state-owned project overseer, issued an urgent notice that evening: “Local seepage occurred... emergency response activated, no casualties.”
Roads were sealed off. But the ground gave way overnight.
By the next morning, a massive sinkhole — spanning dozens of meters and deep enough to swallow a temporary worksite shed, lampposts, and chunks of pavement — opened up.
Videos show cracks spiderwebbing across the road before the earth buckled, sending dust plumes skyward and workers scrambling.
Local authorities confirmed no injuries or fatalities.
Shanghai Shentong Metro Group told outlets the affected zone was the exact seepage site from the day before, now fully cordoned off for investigation and repair.
Crews poured concrete to stabilise it, with nearby offices and apartments temporarily evacuated as a precaution.
Shanghai’s vulnerability explains why this hit hard.
Built on soft Yangtze Delta alluvial soils, the city faces chronic subsidence risks from groundwater extraction, heavy construction, and aging pipes.
By Ulviyya Salmanli