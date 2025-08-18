China says it’s ready for “great effort” toward peaceful Taiwan reunification

+ ↺ − 16 px

China said Monday it is prepared to make its greatest effort toward a peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, the foreign ministry said, responding to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump told Fox News last Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him over a phone call that China would not invade Taiwan while Trump remains in office, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“China will not allow anyone or any force to separate Taiwan from China in any way,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing.

