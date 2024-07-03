China supports Azerbaijan’s active participation in development of int'l multilateral trading system

+ ↺ − 16 px

"China supports Azerbaijan’s active participation in the development and cooperation of the international multilateral trading system, as well as the actions taken by Azerbaijan within its WTO accession process,” said the “Joint Declaration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China on the establishment of a strategic partnership adopted on July 3 in Astana.

According to the document, the parties expressed their readiness to discuss the improvement of the contractual and legal framework in the trade and economic field, and actively explored the possibility of creating an institutional mechanism for liberalizing and simplifying trade and investment procedures."The parties confirm their firm support for the multilateral trading system under the auspices of the WTO," says the document."The Parties highly appreciate the sustainable and dynamic development of trade and economic relations between the two countries and are ready to continue to elevate the role of the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation to further strengthen the interaction in the fields of trade, investment and engineering and contracting projects, as well as to focus on facilitating the implementation of projects in the fields of transport and communications, green energy, recycling and production, infrastructure, digital economy, agriculture and others, to achieve high-quality development of Azerbaijani-Chinese trade and economic cooperation," the declaration highlighted.

News.Az