China tightens control on dual-use items export to U.S.
Reuters
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Tuesday announced measures to tighten its control on the export of relevant dual-use items to the United States, as part of efforts to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
According to a statement on the MOC's website, the export of dual-use items to U.S. military users or for military purposes is prohibited.
In principle, the export of dual-use items related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials to the United States is not to be permitted, while stricter examinations on end-users and end-use purposes are to be conducted regarding exports of the dual-use item of graphite to the United States, according to the statement.
This announcement comes into effect as of the date of publication, according to the MOC.
Any organization or individual from any country or region that, in violation of the above provisions, transfers or provides relevant dual-use items originating in the People's Republic of China to the United States will be held legally responsible, the statement said.
Dual-use items mean goods, technologies and services that may be used for either civil or military purposes or to contribute to an increase in military potential, especially to design, develop, produce or use weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.
