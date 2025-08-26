China to host SCO summit, showcasing Global South solidarity with Xi, Putin, and Modi

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, bringing together more than 20 world leaders in a high-profile display of Global South solidarity. The event will feature Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

The summit marks Modi’s first visit to China in over seven years, amid efforts to ease tensions stemming from deadly border clashes in 2020. Last year, Modi shared the stage with Xi and Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. Analysts say the upcoming gathering is largely symbolic, highlighting China’s narrative of a post-American-led international order, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This summit is about optics, really powerful optics,” said Eric Olander, editor-in-chief of The China-Global South Project. The SCO, founded in 2001, has grown from six Eurasian nations to 10 permanent members and 16 observer countries, expanding its focus from security and counter-terrorism to economic and military cooperation.

Despite the summit’s high-profile nature, experts note the bloc has delivered limited tangible outcomes. Frictions remain, particularly between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi recently objecting to joint SCO statements on regional conflicts.

Nonetheless, analysts expect productive bilateral talks between Xi and Modi, potentially including incremental border troop withdrawals, eased trade and visa restrictions, and cooperation on climate initiatives.

Putin will remain in China following the summit to attend a World War Two military parade in Beijing, while Modi is expected to depart after the summit concludes.

News.Az