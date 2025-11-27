China train crash leaves 11 dead, 2 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eleven people were killed in a train crash in China’s southern Yunnan province on Thursday, according to Kunming Railway Station.

The accident also left two others injured, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident occurred when a train conducting seismic equipment tests collided with a group of railway workers.

The workers had entered a curved section of track inside Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming when the train struck them.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

