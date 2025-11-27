Yandex metrika counter

China train crash leaves 11 dead, 2 injured

  • World
  • Share
China train crash leaves 11 dead, 2 injured
Photo: South China Morning Post

Eleven people were killed in a train crash in China’s southern Yunnan province on Thursday, according to Kunming Railway Station.

The accident also left two others injured, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident occurred when a train conducting seismic equipment tests collided with a group of railway workers.

The workers had entered a curved section of track inside Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming when the train struck them.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      