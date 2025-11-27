China train crash leaves 11 dead, 2 injured
Photo: South China Morning Post
Eleven people were killed in a train crash in China’s southern Yunnan province on Thursday, according to Kunming Railway Station.
The accident also left two others injured, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The incident occurred when a train conducting seismic equipment tests collided with a group of railway workers.
The workers had entered a curved section of track inside Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming when the train struck them.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.