China, Türkiye to hold 2nd meeting of Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism

Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance and Co-chair of the China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee (ICC) mechanism Mehmet Şimşek will visit China from Nov. 6 to 8, at the invitation of Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, vice premier of the State Council and co-chair of the ICC, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .

The two sides will co-chair the second meeting of the ICC, Mao added.

