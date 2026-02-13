China-Ukraine relations should maintain stable, healthy development: Chinese FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and Ukraine should stick to the right direction and maintain stable and healthy development in bilateral relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday in Munich.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Noting that the international situation has undergone great changes, Wang said China stays committed to the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, cherishes the traditional friendship between China and Ukraine, and continues to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields.

News.Az