China unveils new-generation assault ship, 'Sichuan'

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, China launched a new amphibious assault ship capable of deploying fighter jets, aiming to enhance its maritime combat capabilities, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

The launch took place with a ceremony at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai.The Sichuan — the first of its 076-type model — is China's largest combat ship yet. It is designed to launch ground troops for combat and provide air support for the troops.The vessel is equipped with an electromagnetic catapult that allows fighter jets to launch directly off its deck, state news agency Xinhua reported. It also has an "arrestor technology" so that fighter jets can land on its deck.The ship will undergo further testing and sea trials before entering active service.

News.Az