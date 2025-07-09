China urges EU to pursue more positive, pragmatic policy toward China

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged the European Union (EU) to form a more objective and rational perception of China, and pursue a more positive and pragmatic China policy, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to the recent remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding China-EU relations.

Mao welcomed the EU leader's positive remarks regarding China's economic and social development, especially in areas of green development and poverty alleviation.

She reiterated China's stance: "China's development creates opportunities, not challenges, to the EU."

Noting that China is the world's most important stabilizing force and most predictable source of certainty, Mao urged the EU to become a reliable and predictable partner for China as well.

Addressing EU trade concerns, Mao said that differences and frictions are natural in the process of cooperation, given the vast volume of China-EU trade.

She noted the consistent growth of China-EU cooperation over the past five decades, saying that "today's daily bilateral trade size is as large as that of a whole year when the two sides established diplomatic ties."

"We hope the EU will view its trade relations with China from an all-round, more objective and positive perspective, rather than amplify differences and not talk about cooperation," she added.

Mao noted that what the two sides can and should do is to drive trade upward and forward in a balanced way through two-way opening up, properly manage trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and avoid letting specific issues take up the whole picture or making every trade issue about security.

Mao said that the current state of China-EU trade is a result of the combined forces of the macroeconomic environment, international trade conditions and their respective industrial structure. Neither side should be asked to take the entire responsibility for it. "The laws of the market should be respected. There should be no forced buying and selling," she noted.

China is willing to import more quality products from the EU that meet China's market demand, she said, while calling on the EU to ease restrictions on high-tech exports to China.

She pointed out that the EU's public procurement market is far from being as fair and open as the EU claims. "Many hidden barriers do exist. A lot of countries have publicly criticized the EU for being partial to EU companies on large-scale procurement projects," she said.

Regarding subsidies, Mao said that China's subsidy policies are fully compliant with WTO rules. They are open and transparent. China is not the only country that has subsidies. The EU should not apply double standards on this issue.

"According to available information, from 2021 to 2030, the EU will provide various subsidies totaling over 1.44 trillion euros. By 2024, over 300 billion euros has been distributed," she said.

"Overcapacity should not be measured purely by output or export," the spokesperson said. "Otherwise, shouldn't Airbus jets and German automobiles be counted as overcapacity as well?" She asked.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, Mao said it is an important year for the two sides to build on the past achievements and chart the future for this relationship.

"China hopes the EU will realize that what needs rebalancing is its own mindset, not the China-EU economic and trade relations," Mao said.

"Under the current volatile global situation, it is hoped that the EU will work with China to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, properly handle differences and frictions, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of China-EU relations," she added.

News.Az