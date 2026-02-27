China urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to reach ceasefire

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing is closely monitoring developments following clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are inseparable neighbors to each other, and both are also China’s neighboring countries,” Mao said, stressing that stability between the two is vital for regional peace.

She expressed sorrow over the casualties caused by the renewed fighting, noting that this round of clashes appears more intense than previous incidents. Mao warned that any further escalation or prolonged confrontation would lead to greater losses and suffering for both sides.

Reaffirming China’s opposition to terrorism in all its forms, Mao urged both countries to remain calm, exercise restraint, and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiation.

She emphasized that achieving a ceasefire quickly would serve the fundamental interests of both nations and contribute to regional stability.

Mao also said China has been engaging in mediation efforts through its own diplomatic channels and stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in easing tensions and improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In addition, she noted that the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Chinese embassies in both countries are actively involved in the situation and have urged Islamabad and Kabul to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions.