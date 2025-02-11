China urges shared development and security in AI

The logo of the AI Action Summit is seen at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 10, 2025. /VCG

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative, Zhang Guoqing, attended the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris. He called for promoting common development and security in the AI field to collaboratively build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Addressing the summit, Zhang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, said AI has become an important driving force for a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

China participates in global governance of AI in a highly responsible manner, Zhang said, noting that President Xi introduced the Global AI Governance Initiative in October 2023, contributing Chinese wisdom in this regard.

Facing the opportunities and challenges of AI development, the international community should work together to deepen innovative cooperation, strengthen inclusiveness and universal benefit, and improve global governance, he said.

China welcomes all parties to participate in the 2025 World AI Conference in Shanghai, he added.

Heads of state and government and high-level representatives from over 30 countries, as well as leaders of international organizations, attended the summit and jointly issued a statement.

During his stay in France, Zhang also met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zhang said China is ready to work with France to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for greater development of bilateral relations.

Macron pledged to enhance communication and cooperation with China and promote peace and development.

