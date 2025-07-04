China urges U.S. to support stable economic ties as Trump prepares new tariff letters

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has called on the United States to work together in promoting stable and sustainable economic relations, just as President Donald Trump prepares to send formal letters to countries outlining new tariff rates tied to his so-called "Liberation Day" trade initiative.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Friday expressed hope that Washington would "meet China halfway" and take "concrete actions" to implement the outcomes of a recent phone call between President Xi Jinping and President Trump, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“We hope the U.S. will jointly promote the healthy, stable, and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations,” Mao said during a press briefing, according to Global Times. She also advised reporters to consult the “relevant Chinese authorities” for further details.

The remarks follow Trump's Thursday announcement that his administration will begin sending letters, potentially starting Friday, to multiple countries outlining the new tariff levels they will be expected to pay. Trump indicated that the letters will specify rates such as 20%, 25%, or 30%, with the July 9 deadline for the tariffs fast approaching.

Last month, Beijing and Washington reached a framework agreement on tariffs after a series of negotiations in Geneva and London, a sign of ongoing efforts to manage tensions in the face of Trump’s escalating trade agenda.

In a separate development, Bloomberg reported Friday that the U.S. has lifted an export ban on GE Aerospace jet engine parts and technology destined for China — a move seen as a potential goodwill gesture ahead of the tariff enforcement deadline.

Responding to the report, Mao reiterated China’s position, saying, “We hope the U.S. will work with China to maintain the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.”

The developments come as both countries attempt to balance growing economic interdependence with deepening geopolitical rivalry, especially in the lead-up to Trump’s anticipated trade policy rollouts next week.

News.Az