China warns Japan against nuclear weapons ambitions

China has urged Japan to stop testing the limits of international justice with its nuclear ambitions, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks following statements by a senior Japanese official suggesting that Japan should possess nuclear weapons, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Guo said that recent calls from Japan regarding nuclear capabilities reflect the growing influence of right-wing conservative forces in the country, aiming to revive militarism, challenge the international order, and accelerate Japan’s “remilitarization,” during a regular press briefing.

