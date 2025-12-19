Yandex metrika counter

China warns Japan against nuclear weapons ambitions
Photo: Global Times

China has urged Japan to stop testing the limits of international justice with its nuclear ambitions, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks following statements by a senior Japanese official suggesting that Japan should possess nuclear weapons, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Guo said that recent calls from Japan regarding nuclear capabilities reflect the growing influence of right-wing conservative forces in the country, aiming to revive militarism, challenge the international order, and accelerate Japan’s “remilitarization,” during a regular press briefing.


