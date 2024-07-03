Yandex metrika counter

China welcomes Azerbaijan’s desire to strengthen cooperation within SCO

China welcomes Azerbaijan’s desire to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to News.az, this was reflected in the "Joint Declaration the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China on the establishment of a strategic partnership” adopted on July 3 within the framework of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana.

"China supports the enhancement of Azerbaijan’s legal status in the SCO. Azerbaijan expresses its desire to join the BRICS, and China welcomes Azerbaijan’s participation in BRICS cooperation,” reads the declaration.

