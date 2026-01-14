China’s “Are you dead?” app goes viral among solo dwellers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Chinese app called Sileme, known in English as “Are you dead?”, is going viral among people living alone in China. Designed as a safety tool for solo dwellers—from students to office workers—the app notifies an emergency contact if the user fails to check in for consecutive days.

China has around 200 million one-person households, with more than 30% of people living alone, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Due to its sudden popularity, the app will introduce a subscription fee of 8 yuan ($1.15) and launch a global version under the name Demumu. It already ranks number two on Apple’s paid app chart, after topping it earlier this week.

Netizens are divided on the name change, suggesting alternatives like “Are you alive?” or “Are you there?” while praising its safety benefits. The developers, a small team of three born after 1995, thanked users for their support.

