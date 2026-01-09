Yandex metrika counter

Alphabet surpasses Apple in market value for first time since 2019

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has overtaken Apple in market capitalization for the first time since 2019, reaching $3.88 trillion as its shares rose over 2% to $322.03. Apple’s market value fell to $3.84 trillion following a 4% decline in its stock over the past week.

The shift reflects investor confidence in Alphabet’s artificial intelligence strategy. The company saw a 65% share gain in 2025, its strongest annual rally since 2009, driven by developments such as the Ironwood tensor processing unit and the Gemini 3 AI platform. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted strong demand for Google Cloud, including multiple billion-dollar deals in 2025, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Apple, by contrast, has been more cautious with AI, delaying the next generation of Siri until 2026 and facing a recent downgrade from Raymond James, which noted limited growth prospects.

Alphabet also recently began rolling out a new Gmail feature allowing users to modify email addresses, signaling broader innovations across its services.

 


