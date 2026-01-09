Alphabet surpasses Apple in market value for first time since 2019

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has overtaken Apple in market capitalization for the first time since 2019, reaching $3.88 trillion as its shares rose over 2% to $322.03. Apple’s market value fell to $3.84 trillion following a 4% decline in its stock over the past week.

The shift reflects investor confidence in Alphabet’s artificial intelligence strategy. The company saw a 65% share gain in 2025, its strongest annual rally since 2009, driven by developments such as the Ironwood tensor processing unit and the Gemini 3 AI platform. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted strong demand for Google Cloud, including multiple billion-dollar deals in 2025, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Apple, by contrast, has been more cautious with AI, delaying the next generation of Siri until 2026 and facing a recent downgrade from Raymond James, which noted limited growth prospects.

Alphabet also recently began rolling out a new Gmail feature allowing users to modify email addresses, signaling broader innovations across its services.

