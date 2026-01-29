China’s metals frenzy sends copper above $14,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Copper prices have surged to historic levels as a speculative trading wave in China fuels a powerful rally across global metals markets, pushing prices to heights not seen in more than a decade.

The metal jumped by its biggest margin in over 16 years, breaking past $14,000 a ton, as Chinese investors poured aggressively into commodities. The buying spree has lifted multiple metals — from tin to silver — to record highs, marking one of the most dramatic starts to a year for the commodities sector in recent memory, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The sharp rise in copper unfolded during hours when Chinese traders dominate global market activity. On the London Metal Exchange, prices climbed more than 5% in less than an hour, underscoring the intensity of speculative momentum driving the rally.

Analysts say Chinese retail and institutional investors are riding a wave of optimism in metals, treating them as high-return assets amid shifting economic conditions and limited opportunities in other sectors. This momentum-based trading has amplified price swings, drawing in even more participants chasing rapid gains.

The surge in copper also reflects expectations of long-term demand growth, particularly from clean energy infrastructure, electric vehicles, and power grid expansion. However, the speed of the current rally suggests speculation — rather than physical supply shortages — is the dominant force behind the latest price spike.

Market observers are now watching closely to see whether the rally can sustain itself or whether profit-taking and regulatory measures in China could cool trading activity. Either way, the latest surge has already reshaped short-term expectations in global metals markets.

