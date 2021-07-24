China's Yang Qian wins first Tokyo 2020 gold medal

+ ↺ − 16 px

China have won the first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 as Yang Qian, 21, shot a final Olympic record of 251.8.

Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina was made to settle for silver after a tense 25-shot shoot-out which saw Qian clinch gold with the final shot of the event.

Galashina finished on 251.1 after shooting a low 8.9 with her last and most crucial shot, the worst of the 25 she took in total.

Nina Christen of Switzerland completed the first podium line-up at this Games with a score of 230.6 and will collect bronze.

News.Az