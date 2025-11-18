Yandex metrika counter

China's youth unemployment falls slightly to 17.3% in October

  Economics
China’s youth unemployment falls slightly to 17.3% in October
China’s unemployment rate for 16-to-24-year-olds, excluding college students, dropped to 17.3% in October, down from 17.7% in September, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

Among 25-to-29-year-olds, the jobless rate remained steady at 7.2%, while the rate for 30-to-59-year-olds decreased slightly to 3.8% from 3.9%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The figures highlight ongoing employment challenges for young workers in China.


