Chinese gymnast wins gold medal of FIG World Cup in Baku

China’s Liu Rongbing won the gold medal in competitions on parallel bars at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku on March 18.

His score was 15.133.

Meanwhile, China’s representative He Youxiao, who’s score was 14.866, won the silver medal. Japan’s Shogo Nonomura won the bronze medal with a score of 14.700, according to Trend.

The first day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup finals has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

A total of ten sets of medals will be awarded at the competitions.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup finals will end Mar. 19. Gymnasts from 23 countries take part in the FIG World Cup in artistic gymnastics, which is hosted by Azerbaijan for the second time.

