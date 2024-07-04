Chinese investments in Tajikistan’s energy sector reaches over $5 bln

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has invested more than $5.3 billion in Tajikistan’s economy so far, News.Az reports citing the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

According to the ministry, the Export-Import Bank of China has provided $880 million in soft loans to support projects financed by the PRC include the Dushanbe TPP-2, the Dushanbe-500 and Sughd-500 500 kW electric substations, the South-North 500 kW power transmission line (263.8 km), Rogun (263.8 km), Rogun-Dushanbe (198 km), 220 kW substations in Lolazor, Khatlon, Aini, Shakhriston, and Shahrinav, as well as 220 kW transmission lines from Lolazor to Khatlon and from Khujand to Aini.Tajikistan’s energy sector has also benefitted from direct investments of $197 million by Chinese companies.Participants in the realization of investment projects in the country, as contractors and suppliers of equipment, currently include: leading design and construction company, Power Construction Corporation of China Limited (Power China), electrical and photovoltaic company TBEA Company Limited, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, Huawei, energy company Sinohydro International Engineering, transformer equipment manufacturer Pinggao Group Co Ltd, and one of the largest electronics manufacturers Shenzhen Kaifa Technology.

