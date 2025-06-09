Chinese military to participate in peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A People's Liberation Army (PLA) detachment will set off for Mongolia in mid-June to participate in the "Khaan Quest-2025" multinational peacekeeping exercise, a defense spokesperson said Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The PLA detachment is at the invitation of Mongolia's Ministry of Defense, said Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

Jiang also announced that the 20th meeting of the Experts' Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) will be held in the city of Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, east China, from June 11 to 14.

The member states and observer states of the ADMM-Plus, as well as the United Nations and the ASEAN Secretariat will send representatives to the event, which aims to deepen military mutual trust and security cooperation among regional countries and enhance their capacities for peacekeeping operations, he said.

