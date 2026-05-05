Chris Brown hit with paternity suit over 4-year-old daughter

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Diamond Brown, the former girlfriend of R&B singer Chris Brown, has filed a paternity lawsuit against the artist concerning their 4-year-old daughter, Lovely.

According to documents reviewed by Complex, Diamond Brown initiated the legal action against the two-time Grammy Award winner just days before his current partner, Jada Wallace, welcomed his fourth child, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Diamond Brown filed the lawsuit on April 3 regarding Lovely, attaching what she described as a voluntary declaration from 2022 in which the singer reportedly acknowledged paternity.

In her filing, she is requesting legal and physical custody of the child, while also asking the court to grant the “Fallin’” singer visitation rights.

Chris Brown has publicly acknowledged Lovely multiple times since her birth in 2022, including in a social media post made a few months after she was born. That post was widely interpreted at the time as confirmation that he is Lovely’s father. He was also seen in photographs attending the child’s first birthday celebration.

In the weeks leading up to Brown and Wallace welcoming their first child together, Diamond Brown claimed in an Instagram Story that the singer had threatened her new partner. Jada Wallace responded, stating that Diamond was “Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter.”

Diamond Brown later replied: “Get off social media bitch. Wait till that baby come out. I’ll whoop your ass fr.”

Although Diamond Brown denied preventing Chris Brown from visiting Lovely, she did acknowledge that she briefly suspended visitation after the singer allegedly confronted the parents of his daughter’s friend.

Chris Brown welcomed his fourth child in April after being in a relationship with Jada Wallace since December 2024. The singer, who is set to begin a joint tour with Usher in June, has two other children in addition to his newborn and Lovely: his 11-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman, and his 6-year-old son Aeko with Ammika Harris.

Following the birth of his fourth child last week, a shooting incident occurred outside Chris Brown’s home, although the singer was not involved.

News.Az