A Christchurch family business says stronger regulation in the funeral sector is long overdue — and essential for protecting grieving families.

Miller Bros. & F.P. Butler Ltd., an independent funeral directors established in 1910, has welcomed calls for stricter oversight. Managing director Stuart Major says formal regulation would help ensure every funeral home operates with the same compassion and professionalism that families expect at such a sensitive time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Membership with organisations like the NAFD and SAIF gives families real reassurance,” he said. “By following their codes of practice, we can guarantee that our service is carried out with dignity, transparency and respect.”

Major added that each inspection from both organisations has praised the business for exceeding quality standards.

Currently, joining NAFD or SAIF is voluntary, and there are no government-mandated rules ensuring non-member funeral homes meet the same care standards. That gap in regulation, Major says, makes tighter oversight even more important to protect families during moments of grief.

News.Az