Chronology of key events in the Russia–Ukraine war over the past week
Over the past week, the Russia–Ukraine war has seen a surge in military activity, diplomatic exchanges, and civilian impacts, News.az reports.
Below is a day-by-day summary of the most significant developments:
July 21, Monday
-
Ukrainian forces launched a coordinated drone attack targeting Russian military infrastructure in Crimea. Russian air defenses claimed to have intercepted most of the drones, though explosions were reported near Sevastopol.
-
The Kremlin condemned the attacks and threatened "decisive retaliatory measures."
July 22, Tuesday
-
Russia intensified its missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, with at least five power substations hit in the Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.
-
Ukrainian officials reported that over 150,000 civilians were left without electricity. Emergency crews were deployed for restoration.
July 23, Wednesday
-
The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at Ukraine’s request. Kyiv accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to target civilian infrastructure.
-
Russia denied the allegations, calling them "politically motivated."
July 24, Thursday
-
A large-scale cyberattack targeted Ukraine’s government websites and banking systems. Kyiv blamed Russian-backed hackers.
-
NATO issued a statement condemning hybrid warfare tactics and pledged support for Ukraine’s cyber defense.
July 25, Friday
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited frontline positions in the Donetsk region, meeting with troops and commanders.
-
In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the deployment of new S-500 air defense systems near the Ukrainian border.
July 26, Saturday
-
Explosions rocked Belgorod, a Russian border city. Local authorities blamed Ukrainian shelling. Kyiv neither confirmed nor denied involvement.
-
Civilian casualties were reported, and Russian media showed damage to residential buildings.
July 27, Sunday
-
Peace talks in Istanbul ended without agreement. Mediators from Türkiye and the UN described the discussions as “tense but ongoing.”
-
Both sides agreed to reconvene in early August, but no ceasefire was reached.
The past week reflects a dangerous escalation on multiple fronts—military, cyber, and diplomatic—underscoring the complexity and volatility of the conflict.
