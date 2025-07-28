Chronology of key events in the Russia–Ukraine war over the past week

Chronology of key events in the Russia–Ukraine war over the past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past week, the Russia–Ukraine war has seen a surge in military activity, diplomatic exchanges, and civilian impacts, News.az reports.

Below is a day-by-day summary of the most significant developments:

July 21, Monday

Ukrainian forces launched a coordinated drone attack targeting Russian military infrastructure in Crimea. Russian air defenses claimed to have intercepted most of the drones, though explosions were reported near Sevastopol.

The Kremlin condemned the attacks and threatened "decisive retaliatory measures."

July 22, Tuesday

Russia intensified its missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, with at least five power substations hit in the Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

Ukrainian officials reported that over 150,000 civilians were left without electricity. Emergency crews were deployed for restoration.

July 23, Wednesday

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at Ukraine’s request. Kyiv accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to target civilian infrastructure.

Russia denied the allegations, calling them "politically motivated."

July 24, Thursday

A large-scale cyberattack targeted Ukraine’s government websites and banking systems. Kyiv blamed Russian-backed hackers.

NATO issued a statement condemning hybrid warfare tactics and pledged support for Ukraine’s cyber defense.

July 25, Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited frontline positions in the Donetsk region, meeting with troops and commanders.

In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the deployment of new S-500 air defense systems near the Ukrainian border.

July 26, Saturday

Explosions rocked Belgorod, a Russian border city. Local authorities blamed Ukrainian shelling. Kyiv neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

Civilian casualties were reported, and Russian media showed damage to residential buildings.

July 27, Sunday

Peace talks in Istanbul ended without agreement. Mediators from Türkiye and the UN described the discussions as “tense but ongoing.”

Both sides agreed to reconvene in early August, but no ceasefire was reached.

The past week reflects a dangerous escalation on multiple fronts—military, cyber, and diplomatic—underscoring the complexity and volatility of the conflict.

Stay tuned to [Insert Website Name] for verified updates on the Russia–Ukraine war.

News.Az