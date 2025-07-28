Yandex metrika counter

Chronology of key events in the Russia–Ukraine war over the past week

Over the past week, the Russia–Ukraine war has seen a surge in military activity, diplomatic exchanges, and civilian impacts, News.az reports.

Below is a day-by-day summary of the most significant developments:

July 21, Monday

  • Ukrainian forces launched a coordinated drone attack targeting Russian military infrastructure in Crimea. Russian air defenses claimed to have intercepted most of the drones, though explosions were reported near Sevastopol.

  • The Kremlin condemned the attacks and threatened "decisive retaliatory measures."

July 22, Tuesday

  • Russia intensified its missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, with at least five power substations hit in the Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

  • Ukrainian officials reported that over 150,000 civilians were left without electricity. Emergency crews were deployed for restoration.

July 23, Wednesday

  • The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at Ukraine’s request. Kyiv accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones to target civilian infrastructure.

  • Russia denied the allegations, calling them "politically motivated."

July 24, Thursday

  • A large-scale cyberattack targeted Ukraine’s government websites and banking systems. Kyiv blamed Russian-backed hackers.

  • NATO issued a statement condemning hybrid warfare tactics and pledged support for Ukraine’s cyber defense.

July 25, Friday

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited frontline positions in the Donetsk region, meeting with troops and commanders.

  • In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the deployment of new S-500 air defense systems near the Ukrainian border.

July 26, Saturday

  • Explosions rocked Belgorod, a Russian border city. Local authorities blamed Ukrainian shelling. Kyiv neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

  • Civilian casualties were reported, and Russian media showed damage to residential buildings.

July 27, Sunday

  • Peace talks in Istanbul ended without agreement. Mediators from Türkiye and the UN described the discussions as “tense but ongoing.”

  • Both sides agreed to reconvene in early August, but no ceasefire was reached.

The past week reflects a dangerous escalation on multiple fronts—military, cyber, and diplomatic—underscoring the complexity and volatility of the conflict.

News.Az 

