Cibi Chakaravarthi to direct Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director Cibi Chakaravarthi has been confirmed to helm Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

Cibi replaces Sundar C, who stepped down from the project in November 2025 due to “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The film is slated for a theatrical release during Pongal 2027. Raaj Kamal Films International announced the news on Saturday via their official X account.

Cibi expressed his excitement on social media, recalling his long-time admiration for Rajinikanth:

"Once, a small-town boy’s big dream was to meet his favourite star ‘SUPER STAR’ and take a picture with him. That dream drove my passion for cinema — and today, the biggest dream of directing my Superstar has come true. I promise to put my heart and soul to honor the trust given by Rajinikanth sir, Kamal Haasan sir, and Mahendran sir."

Cibi made his directorial debut with the 2022 comedy Don, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Sundar C was originally announced as the director of Thalaivar 173 on 5 November 2025 but exited the project just a week later.

Kamal Haasan, producer of the film, was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is currently working on an untitled project. Rajinikanth recently starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and is set to headline Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 before Thalaivar 173.

News.Az