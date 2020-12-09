CIS FMs to discuss how to overcome impact of COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will discuss joint action to combat the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic during a Thursday online conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

"The participants will discuss a wide range of issues of integration cooperation in the CIS format with an emphasis on joint actions to overcome the negative consequences of the spread of the novel coronavirus infection," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers will also review a draft of a renewed framework for the CIS's further development as well as adopt a plan for multi-level consultation between the foreign ministries for 2021 and exchange opinions on the pressing regional and international issues.

The participants will review draft decisions aimed at deepening partnership in culture, law enforcement, and other areas.

"A number of documents adopted as a result of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be included in the agenda of the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State on December 18, 2020," the ministry adds.

News.Az