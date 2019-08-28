CIS Heads of Government Council to discuss economic partnership in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The CIS Heads of Government Council session due on October 25 in Moscow will focus on the recommendations package relating to the expansion of the economic partnership between the countries of the CIS, APA reports citing TASS.

“It is expected that heads of government will discuss pressing issues of economic partnership at the Moscow meeting. Particularly, the development of the digital economy sector will be discussed,” CIS Executive Committee First Vice President Viktor Guminsky told reporters on August 28.

He said that the information security strategy will also be discussed. The council is also expected to make a decision to continue the search for the missing soldiers from the Afghan war in 1979-1989.

Other economic issues, anti-monopoly regulations, veterinary science, radio-navigation and other topics, meeting interests of all member states, will be on the agenda of the meeting.

News.Az

