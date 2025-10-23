Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser named board chair, awarded $25 million stock grant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser has been elected chair of the bank’s board of directors, the company announced Wednesday, receiving a one-time $25 million equity award to vest over five years.

Fraser, who became Citi’s CEO in 2021, now holds a dual role, joining other major U.S. banks where CEOs also serve as board chairs, including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America. She replaces John Dugan, who has served as chair since 2019 and will transition to lead independent director, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The board cited Fraser’s accomplishments as CEO—including international business divestitures, executive hires, structural simplification, and regulatory progress—as driving Citi’s recent performance improvements. The stock award is intended to ensure leadership continuity.

The move follows a trend among U.S. banks granting their top executives both operational and governance authority. Wells Fargo made a similar decision three months ago, awarding CEO Charlie Scharf a $30 million equity package. Proxy advisers have occasionally recommended separating the roles to strengthen corporate governance, though banks including Goldman and Bank of America have resisted.

Analysts at Wells Fargo noted that while Citi’s CEO pay has historically been high, Fraser’s leadership has positioned the bank for growth, with Citi maintaining its “top pick” status despite past stock declines.

Fraser stated that Citigroup has demonstrated it can continue delivering returns to shareholders under her leadership.

News.Az