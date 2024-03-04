Civilian injured in landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 3, a mine incident occurred in the territory of the village of Ahmadaghali in the Agdam district, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Prosecutor's Office and the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a joint statement, News.Az reports.

The statement states that Abbasov Bakhtiyar Yagub oglu, born in 1995 and a resident of the Aghdam district, sustained injuries to both legs due to the explosion of an anti-personnel mine while grazing animals in the former contact line area, which remains uncleared of mines.

He was promptly evacuated to the hospital.

News.Az