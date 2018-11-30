CJSC MetsamorEnergoAtom to be terminated

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Government of Armenia has approved a decision to vote in favor for dissolution of CJSC MetsamorEnergoAtom during the company’s general meeting of shareholde

The Armenian government holds 50% shares.

CJSC MetsamorEnergoAtom was founded by the Armenian government in 2009. The remaining 50% of shares are owned by Russia’s AtomStroyExport (the subsidiary of RosAtom state corporation).

The purpose of the company was to implement the functions of the client of constructing the new nuclear energy block in Armenia. However, since the day of foundation, the company has almost not carried out any factual activity, while the operations of the CJSC in tax authorities have been frozen since 2014.

The government today tasked the minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources to represent the Armenian government during the shareholder’s meeting and on behalf of the government vote in favor of dissolving the company.

News.Az

