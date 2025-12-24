Clarius Group cuts Alphabet stake by 23% in third quarter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its latest Form 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its latest Form 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company.

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,146 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,100 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 393,476 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $61,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

News.Az