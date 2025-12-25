Clash erupts on Tajik–Afghan border; casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

An armed clash erupted on the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border, raising new security concerns in the region.

The incident involved an exchange of fire in the Shamsiddin Shohin district of Tajikistan’s Khatlon region, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Three members of a terrorist group who illegally crossed the border were neutralized.

Two Tajik border guards were killed during the confrontation, and several others were injured.

The clash reportedly began after a group of suspected Afghan smugglers crossed into Tajikistan.

Authorities have not released full details on the condition of the wounded or the precise circumstances of the incident. After the terrorists were neutralized, the border situation returned to calm.

