Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan seal historic border deal: A new era of regional unity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Teymur Atayev is an Azerbaijani publicist, historian, political scientist, and host of the program "Aspects of Foreign Affairs" on the Azerbaijani CBC TV channel (broadcasts in Russian). The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az

On March 13, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, and the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, signed a landmark agreement on their state border, covering 980 kilometers from the "tri-point" with Uzbekistan to the corresponding junction with China. Alongside this agreement, 16 additional documents were signed, addressing key areas such as access to water and energy infrastructure, road construction, and more. Experts have already emphasized the significance of these developments in enhancing the transport and logistics connectivity of both countries, aligning them with the broader Central Asian and South Caucasus networks. Within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, this project could redefine the strategic potential of the Middle Corridor.

At the core of this historic breakthrough are agreements to reopen two border checkpoints that had been closed since 2021. In parallel, direct flights between the two countries resumed on March 14 after a four-year suspension. Additionally, both sides confirmed their commitment to expediting the launch of the Central Asia-South Asia-1000 (CASA-1000) electricity transmission and trade project. This initiative aims to facilitate the export of 1,300 MW of surplus electricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan during the summer months.

Source: AKI Press

It is also noteworthy that in early March, Bishkek and Dushanbe finalized a long-discussed land swap agreement concerning territories where border tensions had previously arisen. Further agreements were reached on the construction of "neutral-status roads" for shared use by both nations.

In his press statement, Sadyr Japarov declared, "From now on, the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border will forever be a border of eternal friendship between our two brotherly nations and peoples." He also highlighted plans for comprehensive measures to enhance cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, scientific-technical, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres.

For his part, President Rahmon underscored agreements to "increase bilateral trade to $500 million," develop industrial cooperation as a means of deepening economic ties, and address "security challenges and threats." He also pointed to the mutual commitment to "expand the practice of establishing joint ventures in promising industrial sectors."

The significance of this agreement is underscored by international reactions. The U.S. administration hailed the demarcation and delimitation of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border as a "historic achievement," crediting the "foresight and determination of both governments in overcoming obstacles." European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela described it as a "historic decision," while China expressed its readiness to work jointly with both countries to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation. Beijing reaffirmed its role as a "friendly neighbor and a comprehensive strategic partner," committed to fostering a "closer community of shared future for China and Central Asia." The UN also welcomed this development, emphasizing the need for continuous constructive engagement to bolster mutual trust, good neighborly relations, and regional peace. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry highlighted the agreement's importance for strengthening interethnic ties and contributing to the stability and prosperity of Central Asia.

Source: Izvestia

The exchange of ratification instruments between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is expected to take place on March 31 at a trilateral summit in Khujand, Tajikistan, where Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will also be present. This summit will see the signing of a treaty between Bishkek, Dushanbe, and Tashkent, defining the precise junction point of their state borders. Notably, this follows a January 2025 meeting of the prime ministers of these three countries at their tri-border area, located at the intersection of Tajikistan’s Sughd Region, Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region, and Uzbekistan’s Fergana Region.

Against this backdrop, Sadyr Japarov’s proposal for a "Schengen-like format" for Central Asian states takes on special significance. In a Facebook post following his meeting with Emomali Rahmon, the Kyrgyz president stated that the five Central Asian nations "should initiate the process of introducing a visa-free regime among themselves and a unified visa for visitors from other countries, allowing unrestricted travel across the region." This idea immediately revived discussions about the "Silk Road Visa," a joint visa initiative first proposed in 2018 when Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on mutual visa recognition for Silk Road countries. Notably, Kazakhstan had previously suggested that Azerbaijan and Türkiye be included in this initiative as well.

We extend our warmest congratulations to the brotherly peoples of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on this historic agreement and wish prosperity to the entire Central Asian region!

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az