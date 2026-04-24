Clegg Gifford announces new partnership with broker network

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Clegg Gifford has announced a new strategic partnership with Willis Networks to strengthen the wholesale insurance options available to the network's members.

Under the new arrangement, the Lloyd’s broker will join the Willis Networks wholesale panel, providing independent brokers with access to specialist capabilities and broader facilities within the Lloyd’s and London markets, News.Az reports, citing Insurance Times.

The partnership is designed to address a variety of client needs through responsive underwriting, utilizing placements into Lloyd’s and its delegated authority binders. By joining the panel, Clegg Gifford aims to offer tailored propositions that provide practical value to network members and their clients.

Toby Clegg, chief executive at Clegg Gifford, noted that Willis Networks has a strong reputation for supporting independent brokers and expressed excitement about the collaboration. He stated that the partnership will enhance the network's wholesale proposition through the firm's specialist capabilities, and he looked forward to demonstrating the practical benefits Clegg Gifford can bring to the membership.

News.Az