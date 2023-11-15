Climate change: US and China take 'small but important steps'

Climate change: US and China take 'small but important steps'

The US and China have agreed on measures to tackle climate change but stopped short of committing to end fossil fuels, a joint statement said, News.az reports citing BBC.

The world's biggest carbon emitters will step up co-operation on methane and support global efforts to triple renewable energy by 2030.

But the document is silent on the use of coal, and the future of fossil energy.

Observers said it was a positive sign ahead of a UN climate summit.

The joint statement comes as the presidents of both countries prepare to meet in California, with climate change representing one of the few areas of potential progress.

For over a year US diplomats have been trying to find a way forward with China after Beijing suspended climate talks after the visit of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Last week those efforts saw US climate envoy John Kerry meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, for three days of negotiations that have lead to this agreed position.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a global tripling of renewable energy this decade, as previously agreed at this year's G20 meeting in India.

Both also stated that there would be "meaningful absolute power sector emission reductions" by 2030.

However, a reduction in the use of coal isn't mentioned in the document and there's no discussion of the ending of fossil fuels, something that the president of the UN climate conference, known as COP28, has said is a key focus for the meeting.

The two countries have also said they will jointly host a methane and non-CO2 gas summit at COP28.





News.Az