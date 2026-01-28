Clippers beat Jazz for ninth win in 10 games

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 21 points, while James Harden contributed 16 points and 10 assists, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Kris Dunn added 14 points and a season-high five steals for Los Angeles, which improved to 22–24.

The Clippers, who now boast the best record in the NBA since Christmas, have won 16 of their last 19 games after going 3–16 in the 19 games prior to that stretch.

Los Angeles seized control with a 10–2 run early in the third quarter, sparked by Dunn’s two steals and layups, along with a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 73–61. The Clippers maintained a double-digit advantage for the remainder of the game.

For Utah, Lauri Markkanen returned after missing seven games with illness and scored 19 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Ace Bailey finished with 20 points and Brice Sensabaugh added 13, but the Jazz fell to 15–32 and have lost seven of their last eight games.

With Leonard on the floor, the Clippers are 14–2 in their past 16 games and have won seven straight. Leonard has now scored at least 20 points in 25 consecutive games, joining Bob McAdoo, World B. Free, and Blake Griffin as the only players in franchise history to achieve such a streak.

Utah was without its top two playmakers, Jusuf Nurkic (illness) and Keyonte George (rest). Nurkic had recorded three straight triple-doubles, while George had averaged 28.8 points over his previous five games.

The Jazz opened the game on a 10–0 run and led 54–53 at halftime. However, the Clippers tightened defensively in the second half, forcing 17 Utah turnovers that resulted in 23 Los Angeles points. Despite playing at the league’s slowest pace, the Clippers outscored the Jazz 12–8 in fast-break points.

Up next:

Clippers visit Denver on Friday.

Jazz host Golden State on Wednesday.